Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant weather ahead for Memorial Day weekend

Kern County can look forward to sunny skies this Memorial Day weekend.
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 20:35:30-04

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Temperatures in the valley are average for this time of year.

Bakersfield has been pleasant at around 80 degrees this week. However, it will warm up to the 90s on Memorial Day, Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect this afternoon until Saturday morning for the Mojave desert slopes, with winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

If you're traveling in Kern County's desert areas, drive with caution due to expected strong winds later Saturday afternoon.

Tomorrow, the start of Memorial Day weekend, Bakersfield will have a high of 81 degrees. Desert areas will see highs in the mid-70s to upper 80s, and mountain areas will be cooler, in the 60s to mid-70s.

Overall, expect sunny skies throughout Kern County for Memorial Day weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018