Pleasant weather ahead for Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Temperatures in the valley are average for this time of year.

Bakersfield has been pleasant at around 80 degrees this week. However, it will warm up to the 90s on Memorial Day, Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect this afternoon until Saturday morning for the Mojave desert slopes, with winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

If you're traveling in Kern County's desert areas, drive with caution due to expected strong winds later Saturday afternoon.

Tomorrow, the start of Memorial Day weekend, Bakersfield will have a high of 81 degrees. Desert areas will see highs in the mid-70s to upper 80s, and mountain areas will be cooler, in the 60s to mid-70s.

Overall, expect sunny skies throughout Kern County for Memorial Day weekend.

