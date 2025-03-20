Pleasant weather to close out the week

We're entering a stretch of nice, calm weather here in Kern County.

For the rest of the week skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, and temperatures will be just below average for this time of year.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley, and in the 50s for out mountain towns.

Warmer weather is on the way, though!

Bakersfield will be around 70° on Saturday and 75° on Sunday.

Highs then climb into the 80s early next week, likely the warmest stretch of weather we've had so far this year!

