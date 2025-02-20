Plenty more 70s in the forecast

Wednesday was a nice, warm day in Kern County.

Clear skies helped boost the high temperature to 70° in Bakersfield.

Clouds rolled in just in time to give us a nice sunset, and will stay with us through the night.

Temperatures are set to fall a bit for Thursday.

The day will start out cloudy, but we'll clear out by the afternoon.

Valley highs will be in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will rebound to back around 70° for Friday, and will be well into the 70s by the weekend!

