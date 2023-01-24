Plenty of sun this week

Fortunately, we don't have much weather to keep an eye on this week.

For the most part we're going to be enjoying sunny skies and relatively comfortable temperatures.

Highs in the Valley will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s in the Valley over the next few days, with 50s expected in the mountains.

The three things we'll have to keep an eye on are cold overnight lows, areas of fog, and poor air quality.

A Freeze Warning is in effect north and west of Bakersfield Monday night, as well as Dense Fog Advisory north of Bakersfield along the 99 corridor.

We'll be keeping a close eye on fog chances later this week as high pressure remains strong off the coast.

With that high pressure in place our skies will be hazy, and air quality on Tuesday is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.