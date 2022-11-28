Potential storm in the forecast next week

Bakersfield saw another nice day with temperatures reaching 66° on Sunday.

Temps are warmer than average for this time of year, but we aren't too far off.

The first Monday after the Thanksgiving is expected to bring a high of 62° and gusty winds to our desert communities.

Eastern Kern will be dealing with a wind advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Monday night.

Gust up to 35 miles per hour are expected in that area, so if you have to drive in these conditions, be sure to keep both hands on the wheel and avoid trees and power lines.

Temps in the valley are expected to drop to the 50s on Tuesday with an overnight low near freezing.

Urban areas like Bakersfield and Fresno may remain above the freezing mark Wednesday night, but rural areas are expected to drop to the 30s and could even dip into the upper 20s.

By the time we get to the Bakersfield Christmas Parade on Thursday, we could see a 30% chance of rain that will last through next weekend.

Most of California has been enjoying comfortable conditions this weekend.

Popular travel destinations like Los Angeles reached 67° on Sunday and can expect a high of 64° on Monday.

The calm conditions are only expected to last one more day, so enjoy it and stay safe before we begin an eventful weather week!