Prepare for the hottest day of the year so far

All week we have been gearing for today, which could potentially be the hottest day of the year so far.

And it could even be the hottest day of the year altogether.

Today in Bakersfield we are projected to reach 113°.

The rest of the valley will hover around the same temp.

Frazier Park will near the century mark, but is projected to be 99°.

The Kern River Valley will be nearing 110° today.

And our deserts take the cake with the near Palm Springs temperatures, topping off at 117°.

Our temperatures have jumped since yesterday already by about 5 degrees, but should lower as we head towards next week as our Excessive Heat Warning expires on July 17th.

The air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, so just another incentive to stay inside.

Every cooling center should open today except Frazier Park.

