Putting the SUN in Sunday

The valley welcomes back the sun after a series of wet weekends, and we can look forward to seeing the dry, clear conditions last throughout the week.

If you enjoyed your weekend outside of Kern County, Southern California was the place to be.

Temperatures along the coast and all over SoCal were in the 60s, but the central valley was on the cooler side in the 50s.

Bakersfield reached a high of 51° on Sunday, and we can expect those temperatures to drop to near freezing this evening.

As you make your way home from the weekend festivities, a freeze warning will be in effect until Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for our rural communities in north Kern.

With the freezing temps, we can expect patchy fog and frost in the mornings, so be prepared to blast your heaters in the car on the way to work and take it slow on the roads due to the reduced visibility.

An area of high pressure along the coast of California allows for the dry weather to persist, but a contrasting area of low pressure on the east side of the state means we could see gusty conditions in our desert communities.

A high wind warning is in effect in our northern mountains until 4 p.m. on Monday, and a wind advisory is in effect in our desert communities until noon on Monday as well.

The week will start off chilly in the valley, but temps will rise up to the 60s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the sunshine all week long, and stay safe out there!