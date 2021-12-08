Watch
Rain ahead in the valley

Potential patchy fog across the central valley this morning
Rosaura Simone
WEDNESDAY AM FORECAST
Posted at 5:24 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 08:33:23-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Expect dry weather until a storm hits the valley tonight into tomorrow afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts that a low pressure system will push through the Pacific Northwest causing rain across the valley and some snow in the mountains.

Expect high probabilities of significant snowfall in the Sierras , with as much as 12-14 inches possible at the highest elevations and around 5-10 inches around 5000 feet.

A couple of inches are possible in the higher Kern County mountains, but not expected to impact the pass areas.

The San Joaquin Valley can expect 1/4 to 1/2 inches of rainfall.

Although cool, our air quality is unhealthy in Kern County which means no burning for all.

The National Weather Service predicts a cold and northerly flow will bring freezing temperatures to much of the area and Saturday lows in the desert will likely be below 28 degrees.

