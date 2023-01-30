Rain already falling in Kern

Scattered showers have already begun to fall this afternoon throughout Kern County.

With this rainfall, snow has also begun to accumulate in our mountains.

Rainfall is expected to be light, adding up to about a tenth of an inch, but we could see between one and two inches of snow in our mountains, so you want to be cautious on the slick roads.

At our Tejon and Tehachapi pass, slowdowns and delays are likely, so you should plan accordingly if you are traveling early Monday morning.

This weak storm system means dropping temperatures are going to last early in week, leaving central Kern under a freeze watch and putting our south mountains under a winter weather advisory.

Bakersfield reached a high of 56° on Sunday and can anticipate a drop to 50° on Monday.

Our mountains are much cooler, mostly in the 40s on Monday.

Lake Isabella will be on the warmer end of that spectrum at 50° on Monday, and Frazier Park will be on the cooler end of things at 38°.

We're expecting a warmup by the end of the week with mostly clear skies.

In the meantime, stay safe out there.