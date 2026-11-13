Rain and cooler temperatures headed to Kern County

A change in the weather arrives Friday, bringing rain chances, lower temperatures and gusty winds to parts of Kern County.

After the warmth this past week, Bakersfield’s highs are expected to fall into the low 70s Friday and the 60s over the weekend, with more cooling early next week.

The first storm will bring rain to the region Friday into Saturday. A brief break is expected before another system brings additional rain chances Sunday night into early Tuesday. A third system could come in late Wednesday into early Thursday, but those details are less certain. This means there will be dry stretches between storms, giving residents some breaks from the wet weather.

Winds will also pick up, especially in eastern Kern County. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday for the Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert and Mojave Desert Slopes. Gusts could reach 55 mph, making driving difficult, particularly for trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Drivers should allow extra time on wet roads and use caution in windy areas as the cooler, unsettled pattern moves in.

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