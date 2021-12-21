Rain and snow ahead in the valley!

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Cool and mainly dry conditions throughout the day but by tonight wetter weather will sweep the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that a low pressure system will bring moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow beginning Tuesday night and continuing into early next week.

The San Joaquin Valley can expect between 1/10 of an inch in the south and 1/4 inch further north. Snow is expected to accumulate in the higher elevations, with as much as 8 to 16 inches predicted.

Additional chances of rain are expected Wednesday night through the Christmas holiday weekend. As colder air moves into the region snow levels will lower, on Thursday to 4,000 ft and by the weekend to 3500 ft.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lake Isabella from Wednesday night into Sunday afternoon. We could see anywhere between 1 to 5 feet of snow.

Our air quality is moderate at 89 but still no burning unless registered.

Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the week. Bakersfield will see a high of 58 today with mid- to upper 50 and 60s for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we inch up to 61, but temperatures will continue to decrease throughout the week.

