Rain and snow continue through the night

Rain and snow continue to fall across Kern County.

Scattered rain and mountain snow showers are expected to continue through the night and into Monday morning.

Due to the scattered nature of the showers rain totals will be highly variable, but totals between 0.10" and 0.33" are most likely in the valley.

Snow totals will be highly variable, too.

Snow levels are expected to drop to about 3,500 feet Sunday night, and snow is already falling over the Grapevine and Highway 58 through Tehachapi.

At pass level 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible, which could be enough for traffic to slow significantly, or even close.

We'll be tracking road conditions through the night and into Monday morning.

Higher snow totals are expected above 4,500 feet, and areas above 5,000 feet will see snow totals ranging from 4 to 8 inches in Pine Mountain Club to 6 to 12 inches near Walker Pass.

