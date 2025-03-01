Rain and snow expected Sunday

Our weekend will get off to a nice start on Saturday, but a storm system is set to impact Kern on Sunday.

That means rain, snow, wind, cooler temperatures, and possibly even some thunder are all possible.

A bit of light rain is possible early Sunday, before scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two move into Kern County Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Any thunderstorms that do develop will bring gusty winds, brief downpours, and the threat of lightning.

Lingering showers are possible through Monday morning, with clearing skies expected Monday afternoon.

Rain totals will be variable, thanks to the scattered nature of the rain on Sunday.

In general, 0.20" to 0.40" is possible in the Valley, with higher amounts over 0.50" possible in the foothills.

Rain related impacts aren't all that likely, but brief minor flooding is could occur if any stronger thunderstorms develop.

As far as snow is concerned, snow levels will start around 4,500 feet Sunday, and drop as low as 2,500 feet Sunday night.

Areas above 4,500 feet could see several inches of snow, and an inch or two of snow will be possible over the passes Sunday night into Monday morning.

This could be enough to slow down traffic for the Monday morning commute.

As far as winds are concerned, strongest gusts are expected in our desert areas.

Winds there could top 50 miles per hour, and a Wind Advisory is in effect Saturday night through Monday.

Occasional gusty winds will possible with any strong showers or thunderstorms that develop, too.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

