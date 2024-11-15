Rain and snow still on track

Thursday was a mostly calm day, but our weather is expected to pick up Thursday night.

Rain chances increase after 8PM, and last into the early morning hours.

A few lingering showers are possible into Friday afternoon, too.

Rain totals look to be between 0.10" and 0.33" in the Valley, with higher totals expected to the south and east.

Highest totals are expected in the foothills, where up to 0.75" may fall.

Mountain areas will see both rain and snow depending on elevation.

Snow may briefly fall as low as pass level by Friday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected, so traffic impacts should be minor.

Places like Frazier Park could pick up an inch or two overnight, and areas above 5,000 feet will likely see a few inches of accumulation, especially in southern Kern.

While desert areas won't see much in the way of precipitation with this storm, they will see gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday night, as gusts will likely exceed 50 miles per hour.

