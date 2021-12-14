Rain and snow sweep across the valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Pack your umbrellas, grab your rain boots because a storm is sweeping across Kern County.

The National Weather Service predicts that this system will bring with it 0.25" to 2" of rain across the valley.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning through early evening potentially bringing lightning and bits of hail.

Winds have calmed in much of the San Joaquin Valley but strong gusts will persist across the deserts and mountain towns. A Wind Advisory has been issued through Midnight.

We are expecting snow at the the pass level and heavy snow above 6,000 feet so take extra care on the roads and pack a go bag if you will commuting pass the Grapevine or Tehachapi Pass.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 AM for the Grapevine and runs until Midnight, with potential for 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

As the cold front continues snowfall levels will plummet to as low as 3,000 feet so Lake Isabella could experience snowflakes.

Our air quality is moderate in Kern County but there is no burning unless registered.

Wednesday we will have a brief dry period but another system is on the way by Thursday with a 40% chance of rain.