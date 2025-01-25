Rain and snow this weekend

After a dry start to 2025, rain and snow are on the way.

A storm system will move into California starting Saturday.

Here in Kern we don't expect much activity Saturday though, just a few stray showers.

Rain chances increase on Sunday, with most of the rain and snow expected to fall Sunday night into Monday morning.

The rain will not be steady through that time period, but rather come in waves of on and off showers.

Rain totals look to be about 0.10" to 0.33" here in the Valley, with some higher totals over 0.50" possible in the foothills.

This won't be enough to take us out of rainfall deficit, but it's a step in the right direction.

Here in Kern the rain should bring little to no negative impacts, but brief heavy rainfall is possible in any stronger showers or thunderstorms that form.

Snow has a better chance at bringing us some issues.

Snow levels will start out around 4,500 feet on Sunday, and steadily drop to as low as 3,500 feet by Monday morning.

That means snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible over the Grapevine and Higway 58 through Tehachapi.

That's enough to slow down traffic, or even briefly close the passes.

Higher totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected above 4,500 feet, and areas above 5,000 feet have the best chance of seeing even higher snow totals of 4 to 8 inches.

Given the showery nature of the precipitation there will likely be significant variations in both rain and snow totals.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

