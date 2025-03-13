Rain and snow through Thursday

Kern county has already felt the effects of our incoming storm system.

Winds were gusty all across Kern on Wednesday.

Gusts were measured over 30 miles per hour in Bakersfield, with even stronger winds in the mountains.

Winds will remain strong until a cold front moves through Wednesday night.

The cold front will bring widespread rain and snow to Kern, likely starting between 10PM and midnight.

Behind the cold front, snow levels will drop, allowing for snow over the passes by Thursday morning.

Additional waves of showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow are expected through the day on Thursday before our weather starts to calm down Thursday night.

Both rain and snow totals have trended upward over the past 24 hours.

In the Valley, 0.50" to 1.00" is expected, with slightly lesser totals possible on the far western side of the Valley.

Foothill and lower mountain areas will likely see 0.75" to 1.5", and desert areas will see 0.25" to 0.50".

Minor flooding impacts, including flooding of poor drainage areas, and rockslides through the canyon will be possible as our heavier band of rain moves in Wednesday night, and again on Thursday if any strong thunderstorms form.

The Borel Fire burn scar will have to be watched closely for flooding issues, too.

As for snow, snow levels will begin around 7,000 feet Wednesday night, but drop all the way down to 3,000 feet by Thursday morning.

This means snow over the passes is likely for the Thursday morning commute.

A trace to 3" is expected for the Grapevine, and 2" to 6" is expected for Tehachapi.

This means even on the low end there could be enough snow for delays on I-5 or Highway 58, and on the high end closures are likely.

Heavier snow totals of 6" to 12" are expected above 5,000 feet, and the highest peaks in Kern could see up to two feet of snow.

We'll be keeping an eye on road conditions through the night and into Thursday and updating you on any significant impacts.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

