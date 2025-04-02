Rain and snow through Tuesday night

Scattered showers arrived in Kern County Tuesday afternoon, and rain and snow are expected to continue through Tuesday night.

Most of the rain and snow will come in the form of showers, but a thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

Any storms that do form will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, thunder and lightning, and maybe some small hail.

As we head through the night and temperatures begin to fall, snow levels will drop, and mountain areas will begin to see snow.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet overnight, which means snow over the passes is possible.

At pass level a trace to an inch or two is expected, which will be enough to make roads slippery at times.

Higher snow totals are possible above 5,000 feet.

Since the rain and snow is falling in the form of off-and-on, hit-or-miss showers, both rain and snow totals will be highly variable.

Rain and snow showers will linger into early Wednesday, but will clear up by the afternoon.

Wednesday will still be a cool day, with highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 50s.

Much warmer weather is coming though!

Temperatures will steadily rise through the week and into the weekend, and will likely be around 80° by Sunday.

