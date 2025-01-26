Rain and snow to return to Kern County this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A storm system moved into California Saturday night. Only a few stray showers are forecast, with light rain and some mountain snow fell Saturday night.

Conditions will intensify on Sunday as rain chances increase throughout the day. The bulk of the precipitation is expected late Sunday night into Monday morning. Instead of steady rainfall, the storm will bring waves of on-and-off showers. Rain totals in the Valley are expected to range between 0.6 and 0.18 inches, while the foothills could see higher amounts exceeding 0.50 inches in some areas.

Snow, is more likely to create challenges, in higher elevations. Snow levels will start around 4,500 feet on Sunday and steadily drop to as low as 3,500 feet by Monday morning. This could lead to accumulating snow on major routes, including the Grapevine and Highway 58 through Tehachapi, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. These amounts may cause delays or even temporary closures of the passes.

Higher elevations will see even more snow, with 2 to 4 inches expected above 4,500 feet and 4 to 8 inches possible above 5,000 feet.

Drivers should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions in mountain areas, where snow and icy roads could impact travel.

