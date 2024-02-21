Rain chances coming to an end

Parts of Kern county are still looking at a Flood Watch, which is expected to end Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Thunderstorms are possible in the valley overnight, with scattered showers throughout the county. This rain will continue to shift northeast, with stronger showers towards Tehachapi and Lake Isabella.

Snow is only expected to affect 6,000 ft and above in the mountain regions, but no snow on the passes.

More widespread rain is expected to hit the county early Wednesday, but start to calm down later than morning.

The desert areas are looking at 20-30mph winds Wednesday afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will range between 40s and 50s in the mountains, 50s and 60s in the desert, and 60s in the valley.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

