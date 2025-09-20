Rain chances dry up over the weekend, bringing warmer temperatures in the Valley

In Bakersfield, Friday reached a high of 84°, but that’s expected to climb into the upper-80s over the weekend. On Thursday, it rained about 0.07” in Bakersfield, but closer to 3.17” in China Lake.

The flood watch from Thursday expired later Friday. There is still a 15% to 40% chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada and Mojave Desert regions on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to pick up over the weekend and into next week.

As lingering showers wrap up Saturday morning, there’s a small chance of rain in the Valley next week.

Saturday’s air quality is moderate.

Have a wonderful weekend!

