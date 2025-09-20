Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Rain chances dry up over the weekend, bringing warmer temperatures in the Valley

The flood watch has ended, but showers are possible next week in the Valley
23ABC Evening Weather Update September 19, 2025
Posted

In Bakersfield, Friday reached a high of 84°, but that’s expected to climb into the upper-80s over the weekend. On Thursday, it rained about 0.07” in Bakersfield, but closer to 3.17” in China Lake.

The flood watch from Thursday expired later Friday. There is still a 15% to 40% chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada and Mojave Desert regions on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to pick up over the weekend and into next week.

As lingering showers wrap up Saturday morning, there’s a small chance of rain in the Valley next week.

Saturday’s air quality is moderate.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Friday

09/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 69°

15%

Saturday

09/20/2025

Clear

88° / 69°

2%

Sunday

09/21/2025

Clear

90° / 68°

2%

Monday

09/22/2025

Mostly Clear

91° / 71°

15%

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

87° / 70°

19%

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Clear

88° / 69°

3%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Mostly Clear

86° / 68°

1%

Friday

09/26/2025

Mostly Clear

89° / 69°

1%