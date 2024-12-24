Rain Christmas Eve, dry Christmas Day

We've got rain on the way for Christmas Eve!

The main band of rain will move through Kern County from the late morning to early afternoon hours Tuesday, followed by lingering showers on and off into Tuesday evening.

Rain totals don't look to be all that high, 0.10" to 0.33" here in the Valley, with some higher totals possible in the foothills.

However, brief heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in burn scar areas, so the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for areas surrounding the French Fire and Borel Fire burn scars.

Tuesday's storm will also feature strong winds in Eastern Kern, with gusts over 50s miles per hour possible Tuesday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for wind-prone areas in Eastern Kern, like Mojave.

Snow is possible with this storm, too, but snow impacts will be minimal.

Snow levels should drop no lower that 4,500', so no accumulating snow is expected over the passes.

Looking into Christmas Day, the primary concern is morning fog following our Christmas eve rain.

Christmas is also looking chilly, with highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s across Kern.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

