Rain continues through Tuesday

We've been tracking rain all through the day on Monday.

In the Valley, rain has been relatively light so far.

Bakersfield has seen just 0.06", with Delano picking up 0.14".

Much higher totals have been reported in the Kern River Valley, with around and inch in Lake Isabella, and around an inch and a half at Wofford Heights.

The steady rain has lead to rockslide in the Kern Canyon.

More rain is expected Monday night and into Tuesday as well.

Additional rain totals look to be about 0.33" to 0.66" here in the Valley.

This will mean a good soaking rain, but hopefully not enough for flooding.

Another half inch to an inch and a half is expected in the Kern River Valley, meaning some spots around Lake Isabella will likely exceed 2" of rain total.

We're going to continue to watch road conditions for things like minor street flooding and rockslides through the Kern Canyon.

A few lingering showers will be possible Wednesday, but at this point Thanksgiving is looking dry.



