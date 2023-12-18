Rain falling in Kern county all week long

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you haven't had the chance to look at some pretty Christmas lights, you may want to enjoy them from inside your car this week.

Rain is in the forecast Sunday night, lasting well into the weekend.

Northern California has already begun to feel the impacts with heavier rainfall and a few thunderstorms passing through during Sunday afternoon.

Bakersfield will begin to see rain early Monday morning after another warm 70° day.

Widespread rain will hit western Kern through the mountains close to 3 a.m. with our deserts expecting rain shortly after.

More showers move into Bakersfield around 8 a.m. with heavier rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

Scattered showers should stick around through the evening.

While this storm system lasts throughout the day, it should bring minimal impacts, amounting to less than 0.10" of rain through Monday night.

Our second storm system should bring more significant rain totals.

Tuesday through Wednesday drops anywhere from 0.5" of rain to an 1" of rain in Bakersfield with even more expected later in the week.

This is a warm storm with temps forecast to range from the 60s to the 70s across Kern.

Bakersfield expects a high at 70° on Monday along with calm winds, but if you still need to knock out some Christmas shopping this week, pack an umbrella and a raincoat.



