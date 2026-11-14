Rain Friday evening as Kern County cools down

Rain is making its way across Bakersfield Friday afternoon, marking the start of a cooler stretch for the area. While conditions will dry out this weekend, another round of wet weather could arrive next week.

Friday’s high was near 71 degrees, with an 80% chance of rain continuing into the evening. Most of the rain is expected before 10 p.m., with an overnight low around 51.

Saturday will gradually clear, with sunshine returning and a high near 64. Sunday will stay sunny and warm slightly, reaching around 68.

Rain chances with then return late Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain is likely Monday and Monday night, with a high near 60. Tuesday is going to still be cooler with a high around 57 degrees.

Winds are also picking up in some areas of Kern County. A Wind Advisory continues west of Interstate 5 until 7 p.m. Friday and across eastern Kern’s desert areas until 7 a.m. Saturday. Drivers, especially those in high-profile vehicles, should use caution. Another system could also bring some additional rain Wednesday into Thursday.

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