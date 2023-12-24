Rain has passed just in time for Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The holiday season continues with only a few short sleeps away from the big day.

The rainy week has finally passed us and we're drying up through the weekend.

Cloudy skies covered Bakersfield on Saturday with a cool high at 60°— just barely above average for this time of year.

Through the evening temps are dropping to 45° in Bakersfield.

As you get out of those long shopping lines to wrap up your final days of holiday shopping, throw on a jacket and take it extra slow on the roads.

Foggy conditions are possible in the late evenings and early mornings across Bakersfield and rural communities in northwest Kern until Tuesday.

If you are driving home with reduced visibility, use your headlights and only pass if absolutely necessary.

If you're traveling in or out of California for Christmas Eve, some states could see poor weather for the holiday.

From Colorado up to Montana, many areas are dealing with a band of snow.

A low pressure storm system traveling across Texas is dropping heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and scattered showers.

On the east coast, from Tennessee up to New York, families celebrating Christmas are looking at widespread rain and even snow in the northern states.

If you chose to avoid travel altogether this year, temps countywide will fall into the 50s on Christmas Eve.

Santa and his reindeer should have nothing to worry about but cooler weather.

Sunday night brings an overnight low of 42°.

Kids on Christmas morning will have a blast playing with their new toys outside as long as they bring a jacket and parents could use a nice cup of hot coffee on the 61° day to recuperate from the holiday frenzy.

The rest of the week brings a warmup with another slight chance of rain through the weekend as we prep for the new year.

Happy holidays and stay safe, everyone!

