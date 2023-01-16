Rain hitting Kern County Sunday evening

Kern County has been bracing for the second storm of the weekend, and it finally reached the valley at around 4 p.m.

With this storm, the valley can expect up to an additional 0.5" of rain, and in the mountains, up to an inch of rain could fall.

Through the evening, we will be looking at an 80% chance of rain, and on Monday those chances will continue with a 70% chance of rain.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Lake Isabella area through early Tuesday morning, and in our south mountains a winter weather advisory will be in effect until Tuesday morning as well.

Late Monday night, snow levels will drop to 3500 feet, meaning we could see snow at the pass level early Tuesday morning.

That could mean up to 2" of snow, which could slow down or delay travel.

Wind gusts won't be a concern in Kern on Monday, and air quality will look great as well with an AQI of 32.

Temperatures are near normal for this time of year.

Bakersfield reached 56° on Sunday, and we'll stay in the mid to low 50s throughout the week.

Our mountain communities will be in the 40s through the rest of the week, so stay warm and dry as you head outdoors.

We'll keep you updated on the conditions as we know more.