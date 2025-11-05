Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain in Northern California, gusty winds closer to home

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 5, 2025
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. A storm system with a significant amount of moisture brings heavy rain to Northern California on Wednesday. Parts of NorCal have flood alerts in effect through the day.

As this storm progresses into the central valley, the rainfall becomes much more scattered. Essentially, it loses steam as it moves, and by the time it reaches Kern, the rain chances fall to nearly zero. A stray light shower or two is possible late Wednesday through early Thursday, but again, widespread rain is not expected.

Our main impacts will be gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A wind advisory is active along the Mojave Desert Slopes through Thursday morning. Sustained winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the desert, so travel with caution and be alert for any blowing objects or sudden strong gusts.

Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday, once we're behind that cold front. Afternoon highs drop to the upper 60s in Bakersfield on Thursday, 50s in the mountains, and 60s and 70s for the rest of Kern.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 58°

1%

Thursday

11/06/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

69° / 55°

6%

Friday

11/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 52°

7%

Saturday

11/08/2025

Sunny

76° / 53°

6%

Sunday

11/09/2025

Sunny

81° / 56°

2%

Monday

11/10/2025

Mostly Cloudy

79° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 56°

2%

Wednesday

11/12/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 57°

23%