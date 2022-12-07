Rain is headed our way Tuesday evening

Rain and cool conditions made their way once again into Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The majority of the day saw mostly sunny skies, but the clouds will begin to cover the area this evening.

A 40% chance of rain will head into the county Tuesday night, bringing a possibility for thunderstorms north and south of Bakersfield along with scattered showers throughout the area.

We are expected to clear up nicely by Wednesday, but that will only last a couple of days.

Much of California is under a low-pressure trough, meaning temperatures are staying on the cool side.

Bakersfield reached a high of 61° on Tuesday and can expect an overnight low of 44°.

Early Wednesday morning, the influence of zonal flow makes perfect conditions for dense fog to settle in the valley, and we could expect those early morning conditions to last through Friday.

Mountain communities like Tehachapi saw a high of 48°, and they can plan to stay in the 40s for the rest of the week.

By the end of the week, another storm system will move in with the possibility for more rain and potentially snow in the mountains.

All the rain in the forecast has been much needed, but it hasn't been enough to ease the worsening drought.

A majority of Kern County is currently under the exceptional drought category — the rest of the county is under an extreme drought.

We will keep an eye on the changing conditions and keep you informed.

In the meantime, stay warm and stay safe.