Rain is on the way

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County can expect rain on Thursday and Friday as a strong low-pressure system moves into Northern California, bringing showers to our area. Rain chances will be highest Thursday evening and throughout Friday. However, this fast-moving system won’t linger into the weekend, though it will have some impacts.

In the Sierra Nevada, the storm is expected to bring snowfall, primarily at elevations above 8,000 feet. Additionally, this cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures, making for a calmer but noticeably colder weekend in Kern County.

