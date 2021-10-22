Rain on the way

More rain is on the way!

Light showers will move in Friday evening, and linger into Saturday morning.

That's following a cold front that will leave Valley highs in the 60s on Saturday.

The main event however, comes on Monday.

That storm is much stronger, currently brewing in the Gulf of Alaska.

That storm will tap into what's called an atmospheric river, essentially a deep supply of moisture, and will bring heavy rain to much of California, with areas in the northern half of the state expecting several inches of flooding rains!

Here in Kern County the first changes we'll notice are gusty winds.

Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible in the west sides hills and in eastern Kern very late Sunday night.

The rain then arrives in a heavy band Monday morning, with light showers lingering, especially in the mountains, through the afternoon in evening.

The rain from this storm won't be as bad here as at is in northern California, but it will be by far the biggest rain we've seen in months, and will even bring some flooding concerns.

At this point, we're expecting between about a quarter of and inch to half and inch of rain in Bakersfield, with lesser totals to the west where a rain shadow will be more prominent.

Higher totals are expected in the mountains and foothills, with an inch of rain possible around Lake Isabella.

The desert will receive up to a quarter inch.

Keep in mind, we're still a few days out so timing and totals will likely still shift a bit, but the impacts will likely remain the same.

Slippery, rain covered roads and minor urban flooding will be possible during your Monday morning commute.

In the mountains, more serious flooding is possible, including rock slides and debris flows, with the French Fire burn scar being an area of particular concerns.

Stay tuned for more details through the weekend, and stay weather aware Monday as this storm system arrives.