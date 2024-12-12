Rain showers expected Thursday

Rain is back in the forecast!

A weak storm system will push into Kern County early on Thursday.

This will bring some scattered, mainly light rain showers in time for the morning commute.

A few linger showers into the afternoon will be possible as well.

Rain totals don't look very high, with a trace to a tenth of an inch expected for most of Kern, and likely little to no rain in the desert.

We'll see some snow flakes, too, but with little impact.

Snow levels will be around 5,000 feet, so no snow is expected over the passes.

The highest parts of Kern, like Alta Sierra, could get a few inches though.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

