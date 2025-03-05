Rain, snow, and wind return Wednesday

Rain, snow, and wind are all back in the forecast!

A band of light to moderate rain will move into Kern County by Wednesday morning, and last into the afternoon.

Additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm will linger into Wednesday night.

Rain chances continue on Thursday, with scattered showers and storms county wide.

Rain total have trended down a bit, but 0.33" to 0.66" of rain still looks like in the Valley, with some higher totals in the foothills and the Kern River Valley.

Minor flooding impacts will be possible, especially in areas where thunderstorms develop.

Desert areas will likely see 0.10" to 0.25" of rain, and mountain areas will see a mix of rain and snow.

Snow levels will start out high, but accumulating snow will fall as low as 3,000' Wednesday night, with snowflakes mixing in down to 2,500'.

Snow will continue to fall off and on through Thursday night.

Total snowfall of 1-3" is possible for the Grapevine, with 2-4" for Tehachapi.

This means periodic travel impacts over the passes, including closures, will be possible from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Higher snow totals are expected above pass level, with 3-6" above 4,500', and 4-8" above 5,000'.

The highest points in Kern could get up to a foot of snow.

The snow will combine with gusty winds to create limited visibility, further impacting travel.

The strongest winds gusts will be in our desert locations where gusts will be as high as 70 miles per hour.

We'll continue to track the storm as it moves in!



