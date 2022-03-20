Rain will persist in the Central Valley until tomorrow morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As a trough of low pressure moves onshore, light to moderate rain is expected to persist in the valley, our mountain communities can also expect bouts of snow tonight into the early morning.

This system is estimated to bring with it 1 to 2 tenths of an inch of rain in the valley and 3-7 inches of snowfall above 6,000 feet. With this system comes breezy to windy condition in our mountain communities but at the moment there is no wind advisory in site. Like the rain the wind will dissipate by morning.

Tomorrow Bakersfield will see temperature in the 60s while our mountain communities of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s.

However, these cool temperatures are short lived as we jump into the 80's this week in Bakersfield. Our mountain communities can also expect temperatures in the 70's and 80s.

As the week progresses the temperatures will increase leaving us with highs 10-15 degree above average.

We are in for a weather roller coaster next week so tune in tonight for your full forecast!