Rainfall Expected Through Tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County, grab your umbrellas! Scattered showers will continue on and off from Thursday night through Friday morning. No heavy downpours are expected, just light rain, with higher totals in areas like Frazier Park and the Kern River Valley. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.1” to 0.65”, while Bakersfield will likely see around 0.1” over the next 24 hours.

The bigger story is Friday’s wind advisory, which starts at 10 AM. Winds in the Mojave Desert slopes could reach up to 50 mph, so if you’re traveling in that area, be cautious.

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop this weekend as a low-pressure system, also known as a cold front, moves through California. Expect calmer but cooler conditions for the weekend.

