Rainy day to the east; picture perfect to the west

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The rain just won't go away in northeastern Kern.

Through the morning and afternoon, rain continued to plague areas like China Lake, Ridgecrest and Kernville.

A few thunderstorms even brought lightning to our mountain communities as well.

While the storms persisted, we haven't accumulated a lot of additional rainfall with most areas seeing less than 0.10" of rain.

Through Tuesday, storm chances will be reduced to the northern most parts of the county with any significant rainfall unlikely.

As the low pressure continues to move east, we can expect rain chances to dwindle and normal temps to return to Kern.

For now, highs remained below average with an 84° day in Bakersfield.

Across the county, temps reached the 70s and 80s with China Lake seeing the warmest day at 87° and Tehachapi seeing the coolest day at 70°.

Through Tuesday, we'll begin to warm up.

Bakersfield can expect a high of 87° on Tuesday.

Our deserts will see highs in the 80s and low 90s; our mountains are looking at highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wind gusts will range between 10-15 mph in the Bakersfield area with higher winds in eastern Kern up to 40 mph, and air quality on Tuesday will fall into the moderate range.

Temps will gradually increase through the week into the mid 90s for Bakersfield with high pressure moving in, so brace yourself for this oncoming summer heat.