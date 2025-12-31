Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rainy New Year's Eve heading into the New Year

Flood Watch for mountains and desert areas through Thursday
It will be a wet New Year’s Eve across Kern County, with light showers expected through the day and heavier rain developing Wednesday night and continuing into early New Year’s Day.

The mountains and desert areas remain under a Flood Watch through Thursday. Residents in those areas should be alert for flooding in low-lying spots, as well as the potential for mud and rock slides and washouts on rural roads.

Scattered showers are expected to continue Friday, with rainy conditions possibly lingering through the weekend and into early next week.

High temperatures today will top out near 53 degrees in the valley, 47 degrees in the southern mountains, 56 in the Kern River Valley, and around 54 degrees in the mountain communities.

If you’re heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve, keep in mind that rain is expected to increase tonight and into Thursday morning. Allow extra travel time and use caution on wet roads.

We’ll continue tracking the forecast and bring you the latest updates as conditions evolve.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Rain

53° / 50°

98%

Thursday

01/01/2026

AM Showers

63° / 48°

53%

Friday

01/02/2026

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 53°

6%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Showers

60° / 51°

53%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers

57° / 48°

68%

Monday

01/05/2026

Mostly Cloudy

58° / 48°

24%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Mostly Cloudy

55° / 44°

24%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Partly Cloudy

54° / 43°

24%