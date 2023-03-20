Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rainy Sunday previews a rainy week in Bakersfield

More rain is in the forecast and flooding is possible
SUPER7DAY3.19.PNG
23ABC
SUPER7DAY3.19.PNG
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:55:14-04

It was a rainy Sunday in Bakersfield, teasing to a week full of even heavier rainfall.

Most of Kern County dealt with light rainfall with a few scattered thunderstorms.

A flood watch will be in effect for our northeast regions of the county through Monday morning.

With a high of 70° in Bakersfield, we enjoyed the last day of near normal conditions.

This week the valley will be in the 50s and 60s, and our mountains will be even cooler in the 40s and 50s.

As we head into the first day of spring on Monday, it won't feel like it just yet.

The valley will get a break from the rainfall, but the next storm will come back with a vengeance on Tuesday.

Through Tuesday, heavy rainfall will hit the area bringing widespread rain and gusts up to 40 miles per hour near the Grapevine.

Up to an inch of rain is projected for most of the county through Wednesday.

Dry weather is projected on Thursday and Friday.

We will keep you updated as this storm develops, and make sure to stay safe as we await a more serious storm on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018