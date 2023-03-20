Rainy Sunday previews a rainy week in Bakersfield

It was a rainy Sunday in Bakersfield, teasing to a week full of even heavier rainfall.

Most of Kern County dealt with light rainfall with a few scattered thunderstorms.

A flood watch will be in effect for our northeast regions of the county through Monday morning.

With a high of 70° in Bakersfield, we enjoyed the last day of near normal conditions.

This week the valley will be in the 50s and 60s, and our mountains will be even cooler in the 40s and 50s.

As we head into the first day of spring on Monday, it won't feel like it just yet.

The valley will get a break from the rainfall, but the next storm will come back with a vengeance on Tuesday.

Through Tuesday, heavy rainfall will hit the area bringing widespread rain and gusts up to 40 miles per hour near the Grapevine.

Up to an inch of rain is projected for most of the county through Wednesday.

Dry weather is projected on Thursday and Friday.

We will keep you updated as this storm develops, and make sure to stay safe as we await a more serious storm on Tuesday.