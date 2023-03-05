Rainy weather coming back to Kern after a calm Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Saturday began with cold but calm conditions.

Bakersfield reached a high of 60° — nearly ten degrees below average for the valley.

The cloudy afternoon skies have been waiting to drop rain back in our area, and they will late Saturday night.

Through the evening, Bakersfield can expect a 20% chance of rain that will last through Sunday.

Less than an inch of rain is anticipated over the passes, and light snow will hit our mountains Saturday night as well.

Cold weather will persist through the week.

The valley and desert regions will see highs in the 50s and 60s.

Our mountains will be much colder with highs in the 40s.

The low-pressure system has allowed for the air to clear out, so we will see air quality in the good range again.

As always, enjoy your weekend and stay safe.