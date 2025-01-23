Red Flag Warning continues, rain likely for the weekend

Another round of Santa Ana winds started up Wednesday.

Those gusty winds have helped the Hughes Fire burning near Castaic Lake grow to over 9,000 acres, prompting the Grapevine to close for several hours.

Winds aren't expected to die down much overnight, and will be gusty again on Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for most of Southern California through Thursday.

Winds will be a bit stronger here in Kern Thursday, too.

Winds could gust 20 to 30 miles per hour here in the Valley, and the downsloping east wind will help boost our temperatures into the 70s.

The warmup will be short-lived, though, as a storm system moves into California this weekend.

This will not only cool us off, but bring in the first real rain chance of 2025.

Latest models have trended toward Sunday as the day to watch for rain, but showers will be possible Saturday, too.

We also need to keep a very close eye on snow levels with this storm.

Snow levels could fall below the passes by Sunday night, which means snow will be possible over the Grapevine and Highway 58.

We'll continue to monitor the storm for any potential travel impacts as we head into the weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

