Red flag warning, wind advisory, and cooling temperatures in Kern

On Friday, Bakersfield reached a high of 108°.

Friday’s lows range between the 60s and 70s, which is fairly average for this time of the year.

Overnight winds will pick up, especially in the desert regions. There is a wind advisory in the Mojave Desert Slopes with west winds between 15 to 25 mph, but gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Few power outages may occur as well as tree limbs and any unsecured objects at risk of being blown down. The wind advisory expires Saturday at 6 a.m., but more gusty winds are expected Saturday afternoon.

A red flag warning is in effect in the Kern County Mountains, including both Lake Isabella and Kernville. This is due to wind gusts up to 30-40 mph, low daytime humidity levels, and warm temperatures. All of these factors increase the risk of fires starting and spreading. The red flag warning expires Saturday at 11 p.m.

On the bright side, a wave of cooler temperatures wipes over the county this weekend, as temperatures will drop significantly. Saturday’s highs range as high as 103° in the desert, and as low as 83° in the mountains. The valley has a high of 96°, while the Kern River Valley is about five degrees cooler.

