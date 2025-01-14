Red Flag Warnings back in effect for southern California

Just a few days after the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires broke out, fire danger is once again extremely high in Southern California.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of SoCal through Wednesday.

Santa Ana Winds are once again the culprit for the extreme fire danger.

Winds will gust as high as 70 miles per hour, and widespread gusts over 40 miles per hour are expected throughout southern California.

While the gusts are not quite as strong as last week's extreme wind event, the warm, dry winds will once again allow for any fires that start to explode in size and quickly become dangerous.

Fortunately, winds will not be as strong here in Kern County, and we are not included in the Red Flag Warning.

However, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Kern desert through Tuesday.

Here in the Valley, winds will be light and skies will be clear.

That will allow for some cold overnight temperatures, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for areas outside of Bakersfield.

Remember to cover up any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside as the temperatures drop below freezing both Monday night and Tuesday night.

