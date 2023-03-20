Ringing in Spring with showers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some morning snow showers in the Sierra Nevada this morning. A bigger trough moves in very late tonight bringing moisture from an atmospheric river to the San Joaquin Valley.

Tuesday will likely see the heaviest of this storm. Strong winds and rain will carry over the Valley. Wind speeds over mountain passes will reach 50-60 mph. Closures due to heavy wind and snow are expected.

The Sierra Nevada is looking at 2 to 4 feet of snow for the Southern portions and 1 to 4 feet in the Yosemite and Central portion. This atmospheric river will not be as strong as some of the previous atmospheric river events a the Integrated Water Vapor values in the Valley will be significantly less.

Currently a Winter Storm Watch is in effect but will likely be upgraded to a Warning overnight.

A small ridge moves in Thursday and Friday which will provide a break in the rain and snow. However, another weak trough is expected to move in Friday night through Saturday.