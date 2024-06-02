Rising Temperatures: Expect a Warm Week Ahead

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield will experience triple-digit temperatures for the first time this year.

Saturday, Bakersfield reached a high of 96°F, a few degrees above the average for this time of year.

The Valley will see even hotter temperatures this upcoming week, with an excessive heat watch in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, with temperatures reaching up to 103°F.

Desert areas will experience temperatures in the upper 90s on Sunday, along with gusty winds developing tonight through Sunday morning in the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Mountain communities can expect warmer but more comfortable temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to upper 80s on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise even further in the week ahead for all of Kern County.

