Rural communities dealing with a freeze warning through Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Headed out to enjoy the Christmas lights?

Bring a warm hat and a sweater because it will be cold overnight.

While it was a chilly 62° in Bakersfield on Sunday, it won't be as comfortable in the evening.

Bakersfield will fall to 39° Sunday night.

Other places expect even chiller conditions.

A freeze warning remains in effect for our rural communities in the northwest regions of Kern county.

McFarland will see an overnight low at 33°, and Delano awaits a freezing night.

If you are in these areas, bring your furry friends inside and cover your exposed plants.

While it's cold now, that won't last much longer.

Temps are rising through the week, and Bakersfield should see temps in the 70s by Thursday.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category on Monday, but winds will stay calm countywide.

Next weekend brings a slight chance of rain in the valley.

We'll continue to track that here on 23ABC and keep you updated as we get closer to those rain chances.



