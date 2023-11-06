Scattered showers expected on Tuesday as an upper level trough moves in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We all enjoyed an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning and cooler weather.

Temps were above average in Bakersfield on Sunday with temps reaching 83°.

Our deserts dealt with warmer highs as well but comfortable nonetheless.

Places like Mojave hit 82° and China Lake reached 86°.

Headed into the mountains, Tehachapi saw a high at 73°.

As an upper level trough makes its way south, more significant drops in temps are forecasted.

On Monday, Bakersfield will see a high close to 10° cooler than Sunday at 74°.

Our desert communities will hit he mid to upper 70s, hitting 80° in China Lake and Ridgecrest.

That system brings rain with it as well.

Bakersfield will see a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday with scattered showers expected countywide.

Higher wind gusts can be anticipated in Jawbone Canyon and Mojave reaching over 40 miles per hour.

Air quality will fall in the moderate range, and the rest of the week should look even cooler.

Temps will reach the 60s for most of the county with some places even falling to the 50s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

