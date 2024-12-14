Watch Now
Scattered showers Saturday, clearing Sunday

Only light rain is expected
Rain is back in the forecast this weekend.

Much like our last rain chance, it's not looking very significant.

Light showers are expected on Saturday, with rain totals under a tenth of an inch.

The showers will likely come in two waves, one in the early morning and one in the afternoon.

Saturday will be far from a washout, but keep an eye out for passing showers if you have outdoor plans.

Skies will clear through the day on Sunday.

Saturday will be a fairly mid day with Valley highs in the upper 60s, but Sunday will be a bit cooler, in the upper 50s.

Looking into next week, high pressure is poised to take control of our weather once again.

This means warmer temperatures, but also a higher chance for fog and poor air quality!

