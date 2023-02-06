Scattered showers will last through the night but we'll dry up by Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Wet weather joined us in Bakersfield on Sunday.

The day brought scattered showers throughout Kern County, and Bakersfield has already seen over a tenth of an inch of rain.

The mountains have received most of the rain, adding up to nearly two thirds of an inch of rain in Keene.

With the rain, temperatures have dropped in Kern.

Bakersfield saw a high of 60° and can expect a cooler day on Monday at 51°.

On Monday, the Kern mountains will deal with highs on the chilly side as well in the low 40s and 50s.

Our north mountains will see a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. on Sunday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for our south mountains until early Monday morning.

Our deserts will see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Both our mountains and deserts have a wind advisory in effect until Monday at noon.

High pressure will push out this storm system, meaning the rest of the week is looking nice.

The sun will be back in the forecast, and a warmup is on the way.

We just have to push through the evening before we see better conditions on the way!