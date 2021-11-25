Seasonal fall temperatures for Thanksgiving

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We are staying in the mid-60s for our highs in the valley but Thanksgiving morning and evening is cooler in the 40s and 50s. Most mountain communities will be cooler in the 50s although Lake Isabella is expecting a high of around 71.

There will be some patchy fog for parts of Kern County in the morning with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Meanwhile, air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll warm up a bit more. The valley will see highs in the upper 60s and could even hit 70 on Monday,

Lake Isabella will be in the mid to upper 70s while Tehachapi and Frazier Park will see highs in the mid-60s Thursday.