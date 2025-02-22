Several days of 70s

We've got some beautiful weather on the way!

Our weekend looks great, with highs in the low to mid 70s in Bakersfield, and comfortable 60s in the mountains.

Temperatures will stay warm all through next week, too.

In fact, by Thursday mountain areas will be near 70°, and Valley highs will be in the upper 70s.

We've got to keep a close eye on late next week into the following weekend, though.

Most models indicate a significant pattern change, with cooler temperatures and rain possible for the first few days of march.

We'll be watching the long term forecast closely!

